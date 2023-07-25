Arizona State Retirement System Buys 304 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of FELE opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

