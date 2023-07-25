Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,590 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.