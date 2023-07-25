Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.3 %

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

SFM opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.