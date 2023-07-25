Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,417,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 370,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,398,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.



