Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.2 %

OI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

