Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

