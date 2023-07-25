Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Weatherford International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

