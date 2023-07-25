Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $29,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 911,336 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of SPR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

