Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

