Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

