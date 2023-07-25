Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Triton International by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

