Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

