Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

