Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $84.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.