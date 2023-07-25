Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $163.51 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $167.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

