Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 126 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in FirstCash by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,390. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

