Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 458 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 329,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

