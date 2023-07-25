Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

