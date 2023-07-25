Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

