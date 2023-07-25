ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.60%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

