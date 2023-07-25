Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

