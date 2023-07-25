Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 594,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 257,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

