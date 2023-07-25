ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $762.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.30) to GBX 485 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 940 ($12.05) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

