ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $762.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASOMY. Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.30) to GBX 485 ($6.22) in a report on Monday, June 19th.

ASOS Stock Down 3.3 %

ASOMY stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

