Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.39) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Atalaya Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
LON:ATYM opened at GBX 325 ($4.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.10. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($4.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
