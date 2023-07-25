Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $437,140.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40.

On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

