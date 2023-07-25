Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $106.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $101.86 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

