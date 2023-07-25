AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

