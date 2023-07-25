Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

