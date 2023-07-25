Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:AWX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Avalon has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.40.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
