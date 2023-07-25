Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.