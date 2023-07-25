Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 191 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

