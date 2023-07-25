Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

