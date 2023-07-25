Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

SNA stock opened at $274.54 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,532 shares of company stock worth $16,062,965. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.