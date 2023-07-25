Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $578.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.92, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.