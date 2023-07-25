Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $759.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

