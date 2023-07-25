Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

