Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,892 shares of company stock valued at $101,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

