Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,072 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $569.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

