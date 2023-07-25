Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,963 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

