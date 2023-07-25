Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.42% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.