Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $436.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

