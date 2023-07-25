Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,696 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after buying an additional 165,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.