Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,110 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,896,000 after buying an additional 445,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572,653 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

