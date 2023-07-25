Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.6 %

AVTR stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.