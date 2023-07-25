AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

