Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

