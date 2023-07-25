Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADXS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

