Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Down 3.2%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 8,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 7,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

