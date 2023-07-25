B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 0.7%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Approximately 75,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 236,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

B90 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

